UBS Group AG Purchases 186,280 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,422,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,280 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.68% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $580,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,833,000 after purchasing an additional 412,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,996,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,987 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.78 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.10 and a 200-day moving average of $103.60.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

