UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,598,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 267,743 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.60% of Lockheed Martin worth $705,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.92.

Shares of LMT opened at $421.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $419.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

