UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Matrix Private Capital Group LLC

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 803 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.6 %

UNH stock opened at $524.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $490.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $528.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

