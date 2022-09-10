Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Director Eric Breon Sells 289,673 Shares

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) Director Eric Breon sold 289,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $1,167,382.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,592.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Eric Breon sold 4,600 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $18,400.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Eric Breon sold 1,200,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $5,340,000.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Eric Breon sold 7,918 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $41,965.40.

NASDAQ VCSA opened at $4.00 on Friday. Vacasa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the second quarter worth about $187,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vacasa by 172.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 524,042 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its position in shares of Vacasa by 179.9% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 679,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 436,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Vacasa by 5,965.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 92,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 91,216 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vacasa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

