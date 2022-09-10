Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,669 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 5.9% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $25,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $152.29 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

