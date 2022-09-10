Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 155.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,971 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.8% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

VEU opened at $49.75 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

