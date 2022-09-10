Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of UBS Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. UBS Group AG owned about 1.92% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $1,629,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after buying an additional 2,427,950 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after buying an additional 562,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,111,000 after buying an additional 79,417 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after buying an additional 210,543 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,396,000 after buying an additional 72,815 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $247.05 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.94 and its 200 day moving average is $251.27.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

