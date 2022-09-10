Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Fortis Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 3.5% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,141,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 722,530 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 654.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 35,497 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 396,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $76.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.25. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.