Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,046,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,561 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $921,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

VTI stock opened at $204.45 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

