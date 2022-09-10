Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Matthew J. Wallach Sells 10,000 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $179.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.68. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $327.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after buying an additional 1,036,905 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after buying an additional 946,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,973,000 after buying an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.20.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.