Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at Scotiabank

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.22.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

VET stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.43.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0628 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,154,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,119,000 after buying an additional 106,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,564,000. Institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.