Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$37.91.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$32.13 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$8.43 and a 12 month high of C$39.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.00. The company has a market cap of C$5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.42%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Judy Ann Steele bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.89 per share, with a total value of C$49,787.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,787.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.