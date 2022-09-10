Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Downgraded to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SDCVF. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Vicat from €40.00 ($40.82) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Vicat from €30.00 ($30.61) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vicat from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Vicat Price Performance

Shares of SDCVF opened at $22.78 on Friday. Vicat has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07.

About Vicat

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

