Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Wedgewood Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 6.8% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $48,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $205.20 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $387.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.91.

Visa Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

