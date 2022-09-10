WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Up to $10.39

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.39, but opened at $10.67. WalkMe shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WKME. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WalkMe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of WalkMe from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WalkMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). WalkMe had a negative net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 92.90%. The business had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 4th quarter valued at $14,955,000. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 1st quarter valued at $11,368,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 5,921,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,350,000 after buying an additional 339,296 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,382,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after buying an additional 272,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

