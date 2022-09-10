Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lessened by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,314 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after purchasing an additional 520,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens lowered their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $136.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.91 and a 200 day moving average of $136.31. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

