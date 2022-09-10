Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Price Target Lowered to C$5.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Waterloo Brewing Stock Performance
Shares of Waterloo Brewing stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65. Waterloo Brewing has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.75.
About Waterloo Brewing
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waterloo Brewing (BIBLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Waterloo Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterloo Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.