Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Price Target Cut to C$5.25 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Acumen Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WBR. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Waterloo Brewing Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of WBR stock opened at C$4.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$158.27 million and a P/E ratio of 33.92. Waterloo Brewing has a 1-year low of C$3.85 and a 1-year high of C$7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.09, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.63.

Waterloo Brewing Announces Dividend

Waterloo Brewing Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Waterloo Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.08%.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

