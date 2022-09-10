Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down to $50.70

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.70, but opened at $46.16. Wayfair shares last traded at $47.18, with a volume of 52,528 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average is $75.40.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $317,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,189.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $317,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,189.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $122,496.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,240 shares of company stock worth $994,025. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

