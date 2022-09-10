Wedgewood Partners Inc. Acquires New Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,750 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 2.6 %

TD opened at $67.58 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $58.64 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $122.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.22.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.696 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.