Wedgewood Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,750 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,750 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 407.0% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 96,698 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 77,626 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 377,015 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tapestry by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,144,456 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $116,817,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 228.0% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 62,915 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 43,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 36.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,338,000 after purchasing an additional 878,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tapestry Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

NYSE:TPR opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. Tapestry’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

