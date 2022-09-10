Wedgewood Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for 0.2% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,853,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blackstone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,995,902,000 after purchasing an additional 580,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,080,985,000 after purchasing an additional 406,797 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $831,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $99.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.03 and its 200 day moving average is $107.38.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

