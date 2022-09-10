Wedgewood Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Saber Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $600,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $111.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

