Wedgewood Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 3.2% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $22,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,557.20.

In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $1,981.03 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,669.34 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,898.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2,054.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

