Wedgewood Partners Inc. Buys 4,000 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,875,000 after buying an additional 1,787,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 531.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,426,000 after buying an additional 1,721,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,423 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.46 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average is $39.03.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Mizuho started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

