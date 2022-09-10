Wedgewood Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 1,960 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,282,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,260 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,390,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $95,692,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $247.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.94 and a 200 day moving average of $251.27. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.