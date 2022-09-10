Wedgewood Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 6.5% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $2,040,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $110.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

