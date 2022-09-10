Wedgewood Partners Inc. Has $15.12 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land makes up 2.1% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Texas Pacific Land worth $15,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,822.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,727.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1,527.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.99. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $946.29 and a one year high of $1,899.01.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

Texas Pacific Land Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

