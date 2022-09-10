Wedgewood Partners Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 126,372 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 0.4% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $172.36 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.38 and its 200-day moving average is $150.68.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.23.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.