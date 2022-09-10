Wedgewood Partners Inc. Has $25.14 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up 3.5% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc. owned about 0.08% of Copart worth $25,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Copart by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in Copart by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $116.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.92 and its 200 day moving average is $118.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

