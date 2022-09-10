Wedgewood Partners Inc. Purchases 283 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for about 1.8% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $12,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,106,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after buying an additional 320,332 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after buying an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after buying an additional 182,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 793.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,771,000 after buying an additional 171,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup set a $270.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL stock opened at $268.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

