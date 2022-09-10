Wedgewood Partners Inc. Raises Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,443 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up approximately 2.9% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Republic Bank worth $20,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 271,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,277,000 after acquiring an additional 85,353 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,626,000 after acquiring an additional 711,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,957,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,316,000 after acquiring an additional 83,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRC stock opened at $155.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $133.37 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.62.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

