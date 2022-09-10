Wedgewood Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,820 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 4.4% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $31,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 1,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $96.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $289.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.93.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

