Wedgewood Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,250 shares during the period. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,746,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,633,000 after acquiring an additional 867,699 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,514,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,138 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,435,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,467,000 after acquiring an additional 194,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,091,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,964,000 after acquiring an additional 332,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The business had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 52.93%. This is a positive change from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading

