Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Buys 1,309 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,332 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Shares of AXP opened at $158.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.92. The company has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

