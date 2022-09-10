Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.6% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $189,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,040,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $110.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

