Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Grows Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,544 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $28,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 513,661 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $60,798,000 after acquiring an additional 18,635 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 64,941 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.3% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Shares of ABT opened at $108.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.21 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.64. The company has a market capitalization of $189.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

