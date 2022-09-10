Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $20.26 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,933 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 100,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $159.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $314.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $93.31 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.15.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.