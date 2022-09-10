Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $239.35 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,314 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,888 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.3% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $239,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $264.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.62.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

