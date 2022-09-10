Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $258.23 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 18,894 shares during the period. Visa comprises 3.6% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.06% of Visa worth $258,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,531 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Saber Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,661,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 3,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 187,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $41,474,000 after purchasing an additional 181,318 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 209,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $46,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Up 2.2 %

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V opened at $205.20 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.79 and its 200-day moving average is $207.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

