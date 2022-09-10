Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $31.81 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,373 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $31,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $524.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $490.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $528.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.85.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

