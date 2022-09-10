Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 928,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,579 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.3% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $164,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.16. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $435.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

