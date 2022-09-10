Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $147,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 369,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,205,921,000 after purchasing an additional 90,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $133.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

