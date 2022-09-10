Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 963,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 168,256 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $45,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.16. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The company has a market capitalization of $156.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

