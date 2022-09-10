Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 43,066 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,995 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 43,066 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $30,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130,507 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,896,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,348 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 264,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $88,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $169.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $454.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.23 and its 200-day moving average is $174.03. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $383.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,576,396. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

