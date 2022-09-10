Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 8,848 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,848 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.0% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $142,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $569.40 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $223.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $567.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $662.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

