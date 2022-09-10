Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,359 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $42,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $1,873,879,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in PayPal by 410.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,823 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 72.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PayPal by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.93.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $96.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $289.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.