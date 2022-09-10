Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Shares Gap Down to $22.69

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.69, but opened at $21.50. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 3,747 shares changing hands.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31.

Woodside Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

