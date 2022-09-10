York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Invests $4.93 Million in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 269,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,000. Hanger makes up 1.4% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Hanger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hanger during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hanger during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hanger during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hanger Price Performance

About Hanger

Shares of HNGR stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12. Hanger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $730.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

