YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Gap Up to $6.60

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.60, but opened at $6.83. YPF Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 32,609 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 837.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,918,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180,880 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,830,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,406,000. Finally, Light Sky Macro LP bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,376,000. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

