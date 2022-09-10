YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Gap Up to $6.60

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.60, but opened at $6.83. YPF Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 32,609 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima
About YPF Sociedad Anónima
YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.